PancakeSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.67 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00024111 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $594.98 million and approximately $23.67 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 350,066,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,261,365 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

