Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $6.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.
Paramount Group stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.16 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.53.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paramount Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 77.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
