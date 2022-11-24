Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.16

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.16 and traded as high as C$31.00. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$30.78, with a volume of 257,426 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.16.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,354.30.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

