Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.71

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.26. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 231 shares.
Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.06.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.