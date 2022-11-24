Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.71

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.26. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 231 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.06.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

