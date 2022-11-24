Paul Massey Sells 9,600 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECOGet Rating) Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 465,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

