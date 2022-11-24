Paul Massey Sells 9,600 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 465,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.