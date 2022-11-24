Payden & Rygel Invests $212,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.54. 7,628,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,352. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

