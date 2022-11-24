PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTI stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 366.73%.
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
