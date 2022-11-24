PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Trading Down 0.9 %

PCTI stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 366.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

PCTEL Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in PCTEL by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 101,791 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PCTEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PCTEL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.