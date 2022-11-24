Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

