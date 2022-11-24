Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.03

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 15188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

