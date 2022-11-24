Pharvaris (PHVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect Pharvaris to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pharvaris Price Performance
NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
