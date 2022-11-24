Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

AVGO stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $533.64. 1,396,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

