Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $78,495,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $375.69. 359,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,238. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $573.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.94 and a 200 day moving average of $413.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

