Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 284,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $387.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.67. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

