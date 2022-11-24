Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $50,867,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

BG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.18. 588,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

