Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,989. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

