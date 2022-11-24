Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pola Orbis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Pola Orbis’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
Shares of PORBF opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Pola Orbis has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
