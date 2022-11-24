Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $47,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 239.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.63. 1,284,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,754. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

