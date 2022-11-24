Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 359,038 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Cinemark makes up 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Cinemark worth $59,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Cinemark stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

