Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 984,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,163,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 2,201,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,389. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

