Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up approximately 1.5% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of SLM worth $42,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,789,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,860,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 69.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 246,024 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,273,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 89.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 911,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,426. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.