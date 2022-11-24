Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 55,800 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 2.67% of Sally Beauty worth $34,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 558,630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 331,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 281,243 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 230,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 187,089 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBH. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

SBH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 1,455,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

