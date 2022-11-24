PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Reaches $2,313.00

PotCoin (POT) traded down 57.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $338,885.06 and $2,313.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00467632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001672 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018042 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001402 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

