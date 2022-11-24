Powerledger (POWR) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.39 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Powerledger has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $72.39 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Powerledger

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

