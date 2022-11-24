Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Premier Financial worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $29,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Premier Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

