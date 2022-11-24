Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 461,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 93,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,143,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,721,380. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

