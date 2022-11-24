Probity Advisors Inc. Has $22.01 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.31. 6,824,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.