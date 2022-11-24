Probity Advisors Inc. Has $645,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $92.16. 5,456,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,978,615. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.