Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Visa by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 47,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of V traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,231. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.72 and its 200-day moving average is $200.97. The company has a market capitalization of $400.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

