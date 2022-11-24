Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,064 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

