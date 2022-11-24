Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 833 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.09. The company had a trading volume of 163,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,408. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $288.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

