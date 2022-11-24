Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,977. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

