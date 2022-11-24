Prom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00025535 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $77.30 million and $1.79 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,588.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010521 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040567 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00238603 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,956,336.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/."

