Prometeus (PROM) One Day Volume Hits $349,966.50

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $82.78 million and approximately $349,966.50 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00025927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

