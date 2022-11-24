Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.00.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

