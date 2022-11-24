Prudential PLC Buys 43,312 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 525.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Fortinet by 403.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 200.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

