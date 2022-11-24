Prudential PLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $273.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

