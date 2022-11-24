Prudential PLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Centene by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Centene by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

