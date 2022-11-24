Prudential PLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

