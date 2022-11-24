Prudential PLC Sells 2,499 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.2 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

