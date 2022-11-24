Prudential PLC Sells 32,759 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

