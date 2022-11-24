Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Shares Down 5.4%

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

