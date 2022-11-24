Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,109 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 639,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 486,359 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $12,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 263.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 292,446 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRQ opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Turquoise Hill Resources

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.