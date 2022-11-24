Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GFL Environmental by 95.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,142,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after buying an additional 1,046,144 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after buying an additional 958,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

