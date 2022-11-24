Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ABG opened at $181.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

