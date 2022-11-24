Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.72 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,368 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credicorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,923,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after buying an additional 308,617 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,296,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,253,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 912,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,702,000 after buying an additional 69,727 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp stock opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.05 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

