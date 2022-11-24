Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $41,351,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

