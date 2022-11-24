Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Methanex were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $18,214,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Methanex by 29.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

