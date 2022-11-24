Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,993 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Cytokinetics worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,872 shares of company stock worth $5,975,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

