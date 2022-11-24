Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 60,992 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,992 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

