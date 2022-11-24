Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 117 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of The Ensign Group worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $95.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

